Poe at Chiz dumistansiya

Dumistansiya sa majority bloc ng Senado sina Sens. Grace Poe at Francis ‘Chiz’ Escudero nang itu­lak ng 15 senador ang resolusyon upang suporta­han ang deklarasyon ng Martial Law sa Mindanao.

Ipinaliwanag ni Poe na hindi na kailangan ang nasabing resolusyon para suportahan ang deklaras­yon ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ng Martial Law sa Mindanao matapos ang ginawang pag-atake ng teroristang Maute Group sa Marawi City.

“I will not object to Martial Law if it is the pathway to ensuring the safety of our countrymen in Marawi.

However, the Constitution does not require Congress or the Senate, in particular, to issue a reso­lution supporting Martial Law,” katuwiran ni Poe.