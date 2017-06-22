PNA parusahan sa ‘fake news’

Hindi pwede ang sorry lang kundi dapat umanong panagutin ang state-run Philippine News Agency (PNA) na ilang beses sumablay sa pagpapakalat ng pekeng balita o fake news.

Sa Senate Resolution No. 405 ni Sen. Leila de Lima, hiniling nito sa Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media na siyasatin ang kapalpakan ng PNA at obligahin itong maging independent at responsable sa mga balitang inilalabas.

“The PNA must be responsible in ensuring that information it shares with the public is accurate and duly verified. Our people need to know why such lapses happened, and if these are mere errors, or if they were a part of a sinister strategy, if any, to mislead and deceive the public,” ayon sa resolusyon.

Unang sumablay ang PNA sa kanilang ulat na sinabing 95 nations na delegado ng 27th Universal Periodic Review ng United Nations Human Right Council ang nagsabing walang extrajudicial killings sa Pilipinas.

Hindi tama ang datos ng PNA kaya agad silang nagpalabas ng public apology.

Sunod na sablay ng PNA ang inilabas na litrato ng Marawi siege sa kanilang website na www.pna.gov.ph. Nabuking ng netizens na larawan ng mga Vietnam soldiers ang naturang litrato at mga sundalong Filipino na nakikipaglaban sa Marawi.

“While it regretted these mistakes that have created doubts on its integrity, PNA should be held accountable for its mistakes and lapses, and not allow itself to become a willing instrument in peddling misinformation,” giit ni de Lima.