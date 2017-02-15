Plunder dapat lang sa death penalty!

Sang-ayon si Presidential chief legal counsel Secretary Salvador Panelo na isama ang plunder sa lista­han ng mga heinous crimes sa ilalim ng binubuhay na parusang bitay.

“Personally, as a deterrence, yes. Why? I heard Senator Grace (Poe) kanina. Sabi niya wala naman pinatay daw, heinous crime. Sa akin hindi, when you deprived the constituents of the millions or billions of money that should be given to them, you’re killing them effectively.

That’s a heinous crime to my mind. But that’s just a personal opinion,” paha­yag ni Sec. Panelo sa pa­nayam ng Malacañang Press kahapon.

Binigyang-diin pa ni Panelo na ang mga mambabatas na nagsa­sabing hindi dapat isama ang plunder bilang heinous crime ay maaaring takot lamang sa posibleng pag-uusig sa kanila.

“Personally, maybe some of them would not want to be prosecuted la­ter on. Or maybe some of them would not want other members coming in to be subjected to such,” dagdag ni Panelo.

“They’re only ­humans. They’re afraid of death penalty. Are you not afraid of death penalty? If you would die of natural causes, you have no choice.

But if you are being pu­nished for crimes, ibang usapan na iyon. It will be a total humiliation, a lost honor, name and dignity as a person,” ayon pa sa chief legal counsel.

Binanggit naman ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella na ang panukalang pagbuhay sa bitay ay nakatakdang talakayin sa susunod na miting ng gabinete.