PleaseFight ISABEL

SINUSULAT ang item na ito, sumulpot ang ba­litang ‘agaw-buhay’ ang aktres/singer na si Isabel Granada.

Ang dating aktres na si Bianca Lapus ang unang nagbalita sa kalagayan ni Isabel na nakikipaglaban umano para sa kanyang buhay sa Heart Hospital, Hamad Medical Corp sa Qatar.

Nagkaroon umano ng internal bleeding sa kanyang ulo si Isabel dulot ng aneurysm at nakaanim na raw itong cardiac arrest, dahilan para ma­lagay sa critical condition ang buhay nito.

Naka-post sa mga social media account ni Bianca ang larawan ni Isabel at ang impormasyon sa biglaang pagkakasugod nito sa nasabing ospital.

“I would like to ask for healing prayers for my dear friend, sis Isabel Granada. She was rushed at the Heart Hospital Hamad Medical Corp. in Qatar.

I have not communicated with her family yet I’m waiting for updates. But the initial info I got is from our dear Robby Tarroza…” sabi ni Bianca.

Si Robby Tarroza ay dating aktor din na concert producer na ngayon. Sa Amerika na naninirahan si Robby. Si Robby ang unang nag-post ng balita tungkol sa critical condition ni Isabel, ayon na rin kay Bianca.

“According to his post Isa is in critical condition. Massive internal bleeding in the head, Aneurysm. She suddenly collapsed lang daw.

“So, I’m doing my best to get updates from the people who are there now. Please, please she needs prayer warriors now,” karugtong na post pa ni Bianca.

Isang Pinoy nurse raw sa Qatar ang nagbibigay ng updates kay Bianca sa kondisyon ni Isabel.

“Thank you also to Michael Soliven a nurse who is in Qatar for updating me. Such a big help.”

Sa update na nakuha ni Bianca, nasa coma raw ngayon si Isabel.

“UPDATE: ISA IS IN COMA NOW. She was rushed at the Heart Hospital and status was post cardiac arrest, but according to the nurse I chatted with in Qatar, she was transferred to Hamad and it’s confirmed she has internal bleeding and aneurysm.

“She will undergo a major operation anytime now. But according to the respiratory therapist she had 6 times cardiac arrest please lets pray for Isa.”

Patuloy sa paghingi ng dasal si Bianca sa caption ng photo niya para sa kaibigan.

“Sad news. I can’t sleep. Fight Isa! Fight Sis! Lord please heal @isabelgranada21, she needs you right now. Let’s all pray for Isabel, #prayerforisabelgranada #prayersforisa #isabelgranada.”