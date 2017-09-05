Pinoy “most confident consumers” dahil sa kumpiyansa sa gobyerno

Ikinagalak ng Malacañang ang pangingibabaw ng Pilipinas sa Consumer Confidence Index.

“Pinoys have, once more, gained the top spot as the world’s most confident consumers,” paghahayag ni Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella sa press briefing sa Malacañang kahapon.

Batay aniya sa resulta ng second quarter Nielsen Global Survey of Consumer Confidence and Spending Intentions ay lumilitaw na ang Pilipinas ay nakakuha ng index score na 130 points.

“The high confidence of Filipino consumers affirms the gains of the Duterte administration in creating a more sustainable and inclusive economy for all Filipinos,” ani Abella.