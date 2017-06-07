Ping sa anti-ML solons: Hindi n’yo naiintindihan ang sitwasyon sa Mindanao

Binuweltahan ni Senador Panfilo Lacson ang mga kapwa kongresista na tutol sa deklarasyon ng martial law ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa Mindanao.

Ayon kay Lacaon, ang mga kontra sa martial law ay maaring hindi naintindihan ang bigat at seryosong banta ng seguridad sa Mindanao o maaring ayaw o kontra lamang sila sa lahat ng ginagawa ng Pangulo.

Pahayag ito ng senador matapos makumpiksa ng AFP ang isang video na naglalaman ng pagpaplano ng Maute group sa ilulunsad nilang rebelyon sa Marawi City.

Ayon kay Lacson, ang naturang video at iba pang impormasyon na ibinigay ng AFP ang nagtulak sa kanya upang suportahan ang martial law declaration sa Mindanao.

“Since the AFP has already de-classified the confiscated video showing how Maute planned the Marawi City rebellion, I think I can now disclose that this video footage, among other disclosures in the security briefing made by top security officials of the Duterte administration during our executive caucus, is what made me decide to vote in favor of the martial law proclamation in Mindanao,” ayon kay Lacson.

Para sa mga kapwa kongresista na komokontra sa martial law declaration, maaring hindi naintindihan kung gaano kaseryoso ang banta ng seguridad sa Mindanao.

“Further, I conclude that our colleagues who still oppose the martial law proclamation either did not understand the gravity of the security threat posed by the rebellion in the south, or they are simply opposed to anything that President Duterte does or acts on,” giit ng senador.