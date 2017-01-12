PINAKAMABANGIS – Daiana, ready sa bagong lovelife

DAIANA Menezes is so back on TV bilang host ng The Fiercest of Them All.

Anong bago sa show na ito?

Ang maagap na sagot ni Menezes, “It is the craziest modelling search! Para siyang America’s Next Top Model meets Survivor meets Ama­zing Race.

“We chose 12 Filipinas na beautiful on the outside and inside. Sa totoo lang, hindi alam kung saan sila pupunta.

“We blindfolded them kasi, brought them to a camp in the middle of the forest, at du’n nangyari ang mga physical, mental and modelling challenges.”

Chika pa ni Daiana, “Naku, kung ako contestant, malamang, nag-back out agad ako. ‘Yung mga challenges kasi, laging may twist.

“And although tayo, we always complain about city life, pero once pala you are in an area that resembles that of a jungle… ‘Yung ano, the greenery, fresh air and all, calming siya, pero as the days progressed, it gets to you na.

“Parang naiinis ka na na all you see is green. Tapos, kami-kami lang nu’ng mga girls.”

Pahayag pa ni Menezes, “Laging may twist. Laging may surprises. Lagi kaming unscripted.

“Ang isang intriguing pa, ‘yung fantasy element. How we were able to mix them, with all the drama na nangyayari, I am sure, audiences will be hooked.”

***

Siempre, hindi matatapos ang chikahan with the bodacious Braziliana kung hindi mapapag-usapan ang hiwalay ng dekolor at puti episode niya with her former husband, Benjo Benaldo.

Granted na noong Nobyembre 2016 ang divorce papers mula sa Nevada Court kaya keribels na niyang chumika tungkol dito.

Kuwento ni Daiana, “Yes, I was granted the divorce and I am very happy about it. The divorce was granted in November, but I have been single for two years.”

Ang kanyang saloobin tungkol sa pagiging diborsyada, “May mga bagay na nangyayari sa buhay natin, lesson lang iyon. I don’t regret anything.

“Siguro I regret the fact na ang tagal akong mauntog, alam mo iyon? It took me so long to actually come up with a decision.

“I should have done it before. But I didn’t regret it, because if I didn’t do it, maybe I wouldn’t be here.”

Single and devasta­tingly beautiful si Daiana, handa ba siyang magpaligaw at magmahal muli?

Matapat nitong sagot, “Oo naman, tao pa rin ako. Siyempre, I need to have someone.

“Pero natuto rin ako na dapat… kasi madaldal ako, eh, at saka honest ako, prangka ako. That’s why I always get into intrigues, because I always speak the truth.”

Aria niya pa, “So, with me naman, I think, yes, I am ready for a new lovelife, but I learned to keep my mouth shut when it comes to that.

“So, I won’t be as open about my love life. Iyon din ang isa sa lessons na natutunan ko.”