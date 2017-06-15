Pilipinas rank 11 sa ‘most dangerous country’

Nasa ika-11 puwesto ang Pilipinas sa ‘most dangerous country’ para sa mga turista, ayon sa 2017 Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Report ng World Economic Forum (WEF).

Bagay na inalmahan ng Palasyo ng Malacañang

Ayon kay Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella taliwas sa WEF report, ang tourism businesses aniya ang lantad sa ‘security risks’.

Katunayan, patuloy umano ang pagdami ng foreign tourists na bumibisita sa bansa at sa loob lamang ng unang tatlong buwan ng 2017 ay mahigit 1.78 million ang pumasok na turista sa Pilipinas.

“There are just hiccups every once in a while. But they continue to increase. For example, visitor arrivals from January to March 2017 are 1.78 million, compared to 1.6 million for the same period last year. Therefore an increase of about roughly 11 percent,” wika ni Abella.

Ipinagmalaki pa ng Palace official na wala pang isang taon ang Duterte administration ay marami nang naikasang ‘tourism deals’ ang Pilipinas sa China, Cambodia, Thailand at Turkey.

Sa mga kritiko katulad ng ulat ng WEF, sinabi ni Abella na hindi nila ito binibigyan ng pansin dahil nakatutok ang pamahalaan sa pagpapalakas ng turismo sa bansa.

“We should be looking up…we don’t really focus on critics. We focus on actual work and processes…and there really is an increase, it’s quite positive,” giit ng tagapagsalita.