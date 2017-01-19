Pia, pinapatawa lagi ni Marlon

SWERTE na sa karera, swerte pa sa romansa!

Kabogera talaga ang Miss Universe 2015 na si Pia Wurtzbach.

Inamin ni Marlon Stockinger sa isang TV game show na Wurtzbach is his “pride and joy” and that he misses her.

Sa Tonight With Boy Abunda, buong ningning na prinoklama ni Pia na “Marlon is mine!”

Na ang sexiest organ ni Stockinger ay ang “brain” nito and if Marlon were a dish, he has to be “kare-kare” kasi manyrorap at parang pot of deliciousness and multi-cultural flavors.

Ang pahayag naman ni Pia sa isang live interview tungkol sa kanila ni Marlon, “We are together. I’m glad that I finally met somebody who’s very secure with himself and who understands my job, and who’s not afraid to let me have my moment such as right now, now that the competition is happening here.”

Say pa ni Queen P sa news chikahan, “I’m also happy with the fact that he’s a Filipino and that he’s also a Catholic. I think we have a lot of things in common.”

Ang best trait ng binata, “He’s very funny, like he’d always make me laugh. Hindi pilit ‘yung parang dahil gusto ko siya, natatawa lang ako.

“He knows a lot of things about me that I probably shouldn’t tell other people, but he’s cool with it.”

Sa TWBA interview, halatang-halata na Pia is in a happy place. Magandang-maganda na, may glow pa coming from within kasi she and Marlon are in a beautiful romance.

Kung saan man patungo ito, let us hope for the best para sa dalawang nilalang na nagbibigay karangalan sa ating bansa.

May the love they have eh strong enough to survive the rigors and givens sa mga buhay-buhay nilang dalawa.

Honestly, tiyak na hindi lang ang diva that you love, to see them tie the knot, and profess a happily ever after, ay ang tunay na tandang pandamdam para sa dalawang beautiful people na ito.