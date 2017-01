Pia, mula sa puso ang impromptu speech

NOONG Linggo nang gabi ay ginanap ang Queen of the Universe Tribute para kay 2015 Miss Universe Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach sa Sofitel.

Escort ni Pia ang boyfie niyang ­professional car racer na si Marlon Stockinger.

Nagpa-picture pa ang dalawa kasama ang ­sister ni Pia na si Sarah at ­pamangkin nitong ­little girl na si Lara.

Siguradong kinainggitan nang bongga si Pia ng lahat ng kandidatang nandu’n dahil bukod sa may korona na ­siya ay meron pa siyang yummylicious na trophy ­boyfriend.

May musical production number tungkol sa buhay ni Pia at ang kanyang journey to the Miss Universe.

In fairness ay ang ganda ng impromptu speech ni Pia, na hindi scripted at alam mong galing sa puso.

Panay ang pasasala­mat na niya na sa ‘Pinas gaganapin ang Miss U this year.

Ang sabi ng ating 3rd Pinay Miss U, “Now that we have the competition here, you know, I may not have my first walk as Miss Universe… I think you all saw that.

“But at least, I would have the best final walk in my home country.”

Inspiring ‘yung ending ng speech niya na medyo naiiyak na ang 27-anyos na beauty queen.

“I hope you guys were inspired by my story. I hope ­whoever you are, ­whatever that you believe in, ­whatever age you are, whatever ­situation that you’re in, if you have a dream, you hold on to that dream.

“Because you’ll ­never know when that dream will come true. Because that’s what I did and it happened to me. And I know that it could ­also happen to you.”