PHOEBE, NILAGYAN NG EXTENSION ANG PUBIC HAIR

NGAYONG ipapalabas na sa selected cinemas ang Director’s Cut ng award-winning na Seklusyon, asahan na lalong mag-iinit ang mga barako sa alindog ni Phoebe Walker.

Ang nakakapagod niyang rape scene with Dominic Roque at ang bath tub eksena nila ni Rhed Bustamante, tiyak na may audience impact.

Prior to the bath tub scene, Phoebe was ordered na ‘wag mag-trim or magpa-Brazilian.

Kasi, sa panahon na pinapakita sa movie, mabubuhok ang mga pudendum.

Follow naman si Walker sa suhestiyon.

Kaso, when they did the scene, hindi raw happy si direk Erik Matti sa bush down there. Ang solusyon, pubic bush extension.

Ang taray!

Pati vajayjaya hairs pala, may extensions na rin.

Nu’ng naikabit na ang dapat maikabit, nabaliw muli si direk Erik dahil OA naman sa kapal.

The professional that she is, si Phoebe na ang nag-request ng scissors sa wardrobe mistress at voila, siya na mismo ang nag-trim kete trim ng pubic bush para mas ma­ging aesthetically plea­sing to the eyes.

***

Ganyan ka-brave at professional ang newly minted MMFF best supporting actress.

“Nasa backstage ako, preparing for a dance production number. When I heard my name, wow! Nakakatuwa, nakakabigla.

“I didn’t expect to even be nominated. Kakaunti lang ang lines ko, more of facial expressions lang and the use of my eyes. “Minimal na minimal ang attack except for the delicate scene with Dominic.”

Paano ba ginawa ‘yun?

“Everything was choreographed. Ganu’n naman si direk Erik. We rehearsed it first, then take na.

“Noong una, nagkakailangan kami ni Dominic pero after the first try, na feeling namin hindi nagustuhan… ‘Yung se­cond, we gave it our all na talaga, so, ‘yun na-happy si direk.

“And ang maganda, naging mabuti kaming magkaibigan ni Dominic after it.

“Noong una kasi, hiyang-hiya kami sa isa’t isa. Super na-break namin ang aming perso­nal ice because of the intense scene.”

Sabi pa ni Walker, “Masaya ako, I feel blessed, all the hard work are paying off.

“I feel that my past projects, ke maliit o ma­laki ang role, ke daring or hindi, sila ang nag-pave the way for this win.

“Feeling ko ngayon, kahit paano, nadagdagan ang premium ko and pwede na akong tawa­ging aktres.

“The award makes me feel like I truly belong, and that I can actually make it here and meron akong mai-contribute na maganda.”

Aniya pa, “Alam ko naman na sa showbiz, walang guarantees. In the past five years, I’ve learned the hard way to not believe in false pro­mises, and to not rely on other people for my success. Nalaman ko rin na I can only depend on myself, on my value system as a person.

“Kasi nga, this is a highly competitive industry.

“Wala akong masya­dong expectations after this win. Of course, patuloy sa pagsisikap, pagtitiyaga, prayers, professionalism at ma­buting pakikisama sa lahat ng makikilala at makakatrabaho. Work harder after the recognition, siyempre.”

***

Paano ba siya napasok sa pagiging artista?

“Bata pa lang ako, alam ko maarte ako. Hahahaha!

“Like, if I am getting water from the fridge, from where I stand to the ref, may dialogue ako, with a British accent pa. Hahaha! My parents wanted me to be a regular kid, na hindi pwede kasi there was so much artistic energy in me.

“In high school and college, I was part of the jazz dance group. Tapos may mga kaunting modelling at commercial gigs.”

European Studies, Major in Business Administration, Minor in French ang kanyang ­degree.

At bakit ba ‘yun ang kinuha niya?

Biro ni Phoebe, “Wala lang, para nagmamayaman ang dating. Hahahaha! No, kidding aside, feeling ko it was like a step closer to my dream of being part of the people who work in the diplomatic office or embassy.

“Multilingual ako, and I think it’s one of my gifts. I speak Canto­nese proficiently kasi nga I grew up in Hong Kong.

“And maliban sa Filipino and English, conversant and literate rin ako sa French.”

***

Sa actors na hinaha­ngaan niya, ang gustung-gusto niyang makatrabaho ay si Jericho Rosales, “Kasi he is the total package. Kasi, Pinoy na Pinoy ‘yung pagkaguwapo tapos magaling umarte.

“Alam mong as an actress, you will always be in your toes, pero alam mong give and take ka­yong dalawa.”

Intrigued din siya na maka-trabaho si James Reid, “Gusto ko sana kaya lang baka ang mga JaDine, ma-bash ako.

“I don’t mind pla­ying the third angle in a love triangle with them pero parang far fetched dream ‘yun.”

At ano ang hindi niya pa rin maintindihan sa showbiz?

“Ahh… the bashing and the hating. Na minsan gustung-gustong kong patulan pero I decide na huwag na lang.

“Yung intrigues, kaya ko ‘yan lalo na’t you know yourself better. Walang dapat ikatakot o ikahiya kung hindi totoo.

“Truth always comes out anyway at kung sino man ang nag-intriga sa iyo, sila ang mapa­pahiya.”