PEACE TALKS TINULDUKAN NA SA PAGBASURA KAY MARIANO

Para na ring isinarado ng gobyerno ang peace talks sa National Democratic Front (NDF) ngayong ibinasura ng Commission on Appointments (CA) ang interim appointment ni Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Secretary Rafael ‘Ka Paeng’ Mariano.

Ganito inilarawan ni Ifugao Rep. Teddy­ Bagui­lat ang tuluyang pagsipa sa natitirang “Makakaliwa”­ sa Gabinete ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na si Mariano dahil kamakailan ay ibinasura rin ang ­appointment ni dating Department of Social Welfare and Deve­lopment (DSWD) Secretary Judy Taguiwalo.

“It shows that the tactical alliance forged by the extreme left and President Duterte before, du­ring and after the elections is based on flimsy grounds. Of greater concern is whether this now absolutely closes the door for any peace talks with the NDF,” ani Baguilat.

Sa hanay naman ng mga kasamahan ni Mariano­ sa Makabayan­ bloc sa Kamara, sinabi ni Anakpawis party-list Rep. Ariel Casilao na wala­ nang dahilan ang mga marginalized group lalo na ang mga magsasakang walang sariling lupa na suportahan ang presidency­ ni Duterte dahil sa pagbasura ng kanilang tanging pag-asa na si Mariano sa Gabinete.

“If the tens of millions of farmers do not see an ally within the Duterte cabinet, it would be akin to past regimes who upheld the interests of the rich landlords and oligarchs, as well, as foreign monopoly, so there is no basis for the marginalized sector to approve of his presidency,” ani Casilao.

“We don’t buy the ‘this-is-a-democratic-process’ rubbish, as the President could effortlessly demand his ‘allies’ to confirm Ka Paeng, as their contribution to his agenda­ for inclusive governance and for fundamental reforms in the country, hence, the buck simply stops with the President,” ayon pa sa kongresista.

Dahil dito, pinaghahanda na ni Casilao ang mga magsasaka at iba pang people’s organization sa bansa dahil tiyak na babawiin na ng mga panginoong may lupa ang mga lupang naipamahagi ni Mariano.