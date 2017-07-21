Peace talks tama lamang na itigil — Palasyo

Iisa ang posisyon ­nina Pangulong Rodrigo­ Duterte at Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus­ Dureza sa pagkansela sa peace talks sa pagitan ng Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s­ Army-National Democratic Front (CPP/NPA/NDF) kasunod ng engkuwentro sa pagitan ng mga tauhan ng Presidential Security Group (PSG) at NPA sa Cotabato kamakalawa.

“It will have to… Like the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process, there’ll have to be a stop on the talks,” reaksyon ni Presidential Ernesto Abella­ sa media briefing kahapon sa Malacañang nang matanong kung may statement o guidance ang Pangulo kasunod ng nangyaring engkuwentro.

Sinabi rin ni Abella na sa pagkakataong ito ay dapat na pagkatiwalaan ang militar sa anumang magiging hakbangin.

“We’ll have to trust them on that, pero ano po… Natural, they will be responsive in a manner that’s most appropriate­ in protecting the safety of the Filipino people,” dagdag ni Abella.