PDU30 SA NDF CONSULTANTS: ‘SURRENDER OR BE HUNTED!’

Ipapaaresto na ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang mga consultants ng National Democratic Front (NDF).

Ito ay matapos na ipahayag mismo ng Pangulo na ayaw nitong makipag-usap sa mga rebeldeng komunista.

“Yes of course, of course (ipapaaresto ang NDF consultants) they have to surrender or we will hunt them down,” pahayag ng Pangulo sa panayam ng media matapos ang talumpati sa Davao Investment Conference kagabi.

Binalaan ng Pangulo ang mga rebelde na huwag manlalaban.

“I’m sorry, please do not resist, because magkagulo tayo n’yan. If you resist with the firearm or violence there do not resist, surrender, because ang usapan natin i-release kayo conditionally so that you can participate in the talks and make it successful because your presence is needed that was the original idea came about releasing you,” dagdag nito.

Iginiit ng Pangulo na pagkatapos ng gulo sa Marawi ay ang mga rebeldeng NPA naman ang tututukan ng tropa ng gobyerno.

“But since there are no more talks, stick to the agreement and surrender, you will be hunted and see to it pagkatapos nitong Marawi,” ayon pa kay Duterte.

Muli ring binanggit ng Pangulo na hindi ito interesado na ituloy ang pagkakaroon ng back channel talks dahil nagdesisyon na rin, aniya, ang mga rebeldeng komunista na ihinto ang pakikipag-usap sa gobyerno.

“I bully them because I am the government. Wala na, ayoko na (informal, back channel talks). Maybe at this time they have decided really to stop talking and me I’ve also to decided to just abandon the talk,” paliwanag nito.

Matatandaang nauna nang nagbigay ng signal ang Pangulo para sa pagpapalaya sa ilang political prisoner para maging kabahagi ng peace talks.