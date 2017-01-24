PDu30 sa Miss U candidates: “This is chance for you to make an impact, to inspire change.”

Naniniwala si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na hindi lang “beauty and brains” ang ipamamandila ng mga kalahok sa Miss Universe.

Ayon sa Pangulo, ma­laking pagkakataon para sa mga beauty contestant na kumakatawan sa iba’t ibang mga bansa na maisulong ang mga adbokasiya at maibida ang women empowerment sa mas malawak na audience.

“More importantly, this is chance for you to make an impact, to inspire change, and even be the change that you wish to see in the world.

That is why I hope that you will continue to make this out of your time here in the competition and in your country,” paghahayag ni Pangulong Duterte nang humarap kahapon ng hapon sa Palasyo ng Malakanyang ang mga kandidata ng 65th Miss Universe pageant na gaganapin sa Pilipinas sa Enero 30, ngayong taon.

Umapela rin ang Presidente sa mga beauty contestant na tanggapin ang hospitality at pakikipagkaibigan ng mga Pinoy.

“…Our warmest welcome and promise an even more delights in the days to come… But there is something more that I must do and even without you participating, may I just give you a toast by myself to your beauty and to your brains,” sabi pa ng Pangulo.