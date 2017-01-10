PDu30 nakiisa sa pananampalataya, sakripisyo ng mga deboto

Nakiisa si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa milyun-milyong deboto ng Itim na Nazareno sa pamamagitan ng pagkilala sa sakripisyo ng mga ito na lumahok sa tradisyunal na prusisyon kahapon.

“Good fortunes are usually borne out of hard work and perseverance. Prayers are likely ­answered because we do not give up or get tired from asking God for the fulfillment of our heart’s desires.

Such is the phenomenal expression of faith of the millions of de­votees in the form of grati­tude, petition, and sacrifice shown in the image of the Black Nazarene ­every feast day on the 9th of January every year,” bahagi ng mensahe ni PDu30.

Nakasaad pa sa mensahe ng Pangulo na ang administrasyon nito ay may malalim na pakikiramay sa pananampalataya na nagtutulak sa mga Filipino para isagawa ang sakripisyo sa bawat araw habang hinahanap ang kapayapaan sa kani-kanilang mga sarili ­para magpugay sa Panginoong Diyos.

“Whose image we re­cognize in the man of Nazarene, who carried his cross to redeem the rest of humankind,” ayon pa sa Pangulo.