PDu30: Curfew, checkpoints at warrantless arrest sa Marawi

Inihayag ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na sa ilalim ng pagpapairal ng batas militar sa Mindanao ay mahigpit na ipapatupad ang mga patakaran gaya ng pagkakaroon ng curfew, checkpoints, at pag-aresto kahit walang warrant.

Kasabay nito, sinabi rin ng Pangulo na si Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief of staff Eduardo Año ang itatalagang administrador ng Martial Law sa Mindanao.

“Checkpoints will be allowed; searches will be allowed; arrest without a warrant will be allowed in Mindanao…and I do not need to secure any search warrant or a warrant of arrest. If you are identified positively on the other side, you can be arrested and detained,” sabi ni Pangulong Duterte nang makabalik ito sa bansa kahapon ng hapon mula sa Russia.

Binanggit ng Pangulo na ang kanyang mga ginagawa ay salig sa kanyang sinumpaang tungkulin.

Tinukoy din ng Pa­ngulo kung saan ang mga lugar sa Mindanao mahigpit na ipatutupad ang curfew.

“I said I will not declare curfew but maybe in certain areas. Lanao del Sur, Lanao del Norte, Maguindanao, Sultan Kudarat, North Cotabato, and maybe in Zamboanga to protect the civilians altogether. After the meeting with the Cabinet in a few hours, I will issue the corresponding orders to ­respond to the challenges of providing security for the people” sabi ni Duterte.

Para sa kabutihan, aniya, ng nakararaming kababayan ang ipatutupad na curfew.

“In Mindanao it will happen may curfew sa dala­wang… Lanao, Maguindanao, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao, Jolo, Basilan down to Tawi-Tawi the military will enforce it and if you violate the law when there is curfew, restriction it is your choice to die…t—ina problema ninyo ‘yan. When there is curfew it is intended to benefit everybody so that you will not be victim to any misinformation, apprehension, miscalculation…,” salaysay pa ng Pangulo.

Samantala, sinabi­ ni Duterte na bagama’t magreretiro na si Año sa susunod na linggo ay kailangan munang i-extend ang panunungkulan nito sa loob ng anim pang buwan.

“Año is supposed to retire next week… he is extended in his tour duty for another six months,” ani Duterte at ito umano ang administrador ng Martial Law sa Mindanao.