PDu30 Chinese New Year message

Hinimok ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang mga Pinoy at Chinese community na pagtibayin pa ang mabuting samahan.

“May all of us develop a more profound appreciation of our heritage as two distinct yet intertwined people, and further fortify the goodwill that we have shared over the years,” ayon sa Chinese New Year message ni PDu30.

“The government shares the joys and hopes of our Chinese friends and Chinese Filipinos who have found a root and reason for staying in the country. They have enriched the Filipino culture and history on their own,” dagdag nito.

Kaakibat nito ay pinuri ng Pangulo ang Chinese community sa naging kontribusyon nito sa ekonomiya ng Pilipinas sa pamamagitan ng kalakalan at pamumuhunan.

Naging pamilyar aniya ang mga putahe at pagkain ng mga Intsik sa bawat tahanang Pinoy. Maging ang pilosopiya at mga kaugalian sa buhay ng mga Chinese ay nagbigay din ng aral sa bawat isa, ayon pa kay Duterte.

“To everyone who believes in the miracle of beginnings and who makes a choice for hope against fear, my best wishes on this auspicious season of the Chinese New Year,” nakasaad pa sa mensahe nito.

Ipagdiriwang ngayong araw, Enero 28 ang Chinese New Year sa buong bansa. (Aries Cano)