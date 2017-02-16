PCO tinukuran ng Team Trump

Nakaiskor ng papuri mula sa Team Trump ang Presidential Communications Office (PCO) na pinamumunuan ni Secretary Martin Andanar.

Ito ay bunsod umano ng kagalingan ng tanggapan­ sa paghawak sa creative communications ng ­administrasyong Duterte.

“This Andanar guy is just amazing. His grasp of ­alternative facts is simply breathtaking. We definitely can learn much from this Filipino,” ayon kay Kellyanne Conway, special counselor ni US President Donald Trump.

Inilarawan naman ni White House Press Sec. Sean Spicer ang PCO chief bilang ‘best presidential spokesman in the world’ dahil sa ‘inspired and staunched devotion to alternative facts and creative communications’.

“He’s incredible. How does he do it, spout nonsense and not be flustered when reporters expose them as nonsense? I just lose it whenever that happens to me in the White House, like that time I yelled at those bozos to stop using the term ‘ban’ to refer to the ban against Muslims — even though President Trump and I used it repeatedly. Andanar is my hero,” ayon naman kay Spencer.