Game 3 bukas (Smart Araneta Coliseum)

7 p.m. – Ginebra vs Meralco

Pagkatapos na mapiling Best Import sa panga­lawang sunod na taon, nagpakitang gilas si Allen Durham ng Meralco sa Game 2 nang magtala ng 25 points, 22 rebounds at seven assists noong Lingg­o sa Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Pero nawala rin siya sa huling anim na minuto ng laro nang magpakawala ang Ginebra ng 19-1 na finishing kick para selyuhan ang panalo 86-76 at 2-0 lead sa kanilang PBA Governors’ Cup Finals. Kinubra din ng Gins ang opener 102-87.

Game 3 ng best-of-seven series mamaya sa Big Dome din, kahit lubog ay ayaw bumitaw ng Bolts.

“One game at a time,” ang sabi ni Jared Dillinger­, nagsasalita para sa iba pang Bolts.

“Right now we’re focusing on one. But we have to stay together. You got to stick with it and keep grinding­ it out.”

Kahit si Kings ace playmaker LA Tenorio at import Justin Brownlee, pinaalalahanan ang mga kakampi sa pwedeng gawing balik ng Bolts.

“They’re gonna be super aggressive and they’re gonna play do-or-die next game,” sabi ni Tenorio. “Alam naman natin kapag do-or-die game lahat ng players really focused and intense. They’re gonna come out really physical and they’re gonna find ways to win.”

“We know what type of team Meralco is,” wika naman ni Brownlee.

“We know they’re gonna keep fighting. They’re not gonna give up, kind of like Ginebra’s never-say-die. We know it’s not over yet, we know it’s gonna be a long series and we just need to come out and try to fight in every game, be aggressive and hopefully continue winning games.”

Si Gin Kings coach Tim Cone, hindi pa makapag-­relax.

“You just can’t get too happy or pleased with yourself because there’s just so much work left to do,” aniya. “It’s always nice to get the lead in a series, always nice to do that. But it doesn’t guarantee you anything”.