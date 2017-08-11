PART-TIME AT SECOND DEGREE BAWAL SA FREE TUITION

Hinigpitan nang todo ang binubuong Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) ng Free Tui­tion Law upang matiyak na tanging mga karapat-dapat na estudyante ang makikinabang.

Ito ang inihayag kahapon sa press briefing sa Malacañang ni CHED Commissioner Prospero ‘Popoy’ De Vera.

Kabilang sa mga hakbang na ipatutupad ay ang paghihigpit sa pagtanggap ng mga enrollees ng mga state universities and colleges (SUCs) at local university colleges (LUCs) kung saan ay tanging mga nag-enroll ng full load at makakatapos ng kanilang kurso sa tamang oras lamang ang maaaring maka-­access sa funding assistance ng gobyerno.

“We will also exclude students who are doing their second degree, for example, and make sure that the enrollment of state universities, colleges and LUCs will be controlled.

So we will be telling the state universities — to the SUCs and the LUCs — to make sure that their admission and retention policies do not adopt an open admission,” paliwanag pa ni De Vera.

Ang hakbang, ayon kay De Vera, ay ipatutupad para mabura ang pangambang pagbuhos ng mga transferee na mga estudyante mula sa private schools patungo sa SUCs at LUCs.

“We will control that by pegging the — the subsidy from government on a percentage of the actual or the regular increase in the enrollment of SUCs and LUCs using 2015 data as a basis. So this is the enrollment pattern before Senior High was implemented, ‘no,” dagdag ng CHED head.

Binanggit pa ng opis­yal na ilan namang SUCs ay dati nang may ipinaiiral na no-transfer policy.

Wala pang eksaktong petsa pero siniguro ni De Vera na tatapusin agad ang IRR upang maipatupad na sa June 2018 ang Free Tuition Law.

Katuwang ng CHED sa pagbuo ng IRR ang TESDA, DBM at DOST.

“We gave them marching orders to finish it hopefully within the week, so that the — the Commission can go over it, the other agencies can go over it and hopefully sign it within 15 days, if possible,” ayon pa kay De Vera.