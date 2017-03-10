Paris agreement sa climate change iraratipika na

Isang hakbang na lang, ganap nang raratipikahan ng Senado ang Paris Agreement on Climate Change na mag-oobliga sa bansa na ilimita sa 1.5 degrees Celsiu­s ang global warming.

Inaprubahan ng Senado sa ikalawang pagbasa ang resolusyon sa pagtalima sa Paris agreement matapos ang sponsorship speech ni Sen. Loren Legarda nitong Miyerkules ng gabi.

Ayon kay Legarda, handa na silang aprobahan sa ikatlong pagbasa ang resolusyon sa susunod na lingg­o upang makumpleto ang pagtanggap natin sa nasabing treaty.

“I thank my colleagues in the Senate for their support to the agreement. I hope for the unanimous ­approval on third reading next week. As party to the agreement, we can influence the decisions on how the accord will be implemented and we maintain our leadership role in the international climate talks and advocacy,” ani Legarda.

Tiniyak ni Legarda na malaki ang pakinabang ng bansa sa treaty dahil kabilang tayo sa tinatawag na “vulnerable developing nation”.

“The Paris agreement is a vehicle towards achieving­ climate justice as it compels developed ­nations that have contributed most to cause global warming to finance the Green Climate Fund and provide support to developing and vulnerable nations through capacity building and technology transfer,” paliwanag ng senadora.