Paris Agreement on Climate Change aprub

Sa botong 22-0, aprubado na ng senado ang resolusyon na sumasang-ayon sa ratipikasyon ng Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

Naging mabilis ang pag-apruba ng Senado sa Senate Resolution No. 320 na pangunahing itinutulak ni Sen. Loren Legarda.

Partikular nakapaloob sa kasunduan ay ang panatilihin ang ‘well below’ 2 degrees Celsius ang pagtaas ng mga temperature sa mundo.

Sa level na ito ay maiwasan ang pinakamalaking epekto ng climate change.

Kabilang din sa kasunduan ang adhikaing malimitahan ang pagtaas ng mga temperatura sa 1.5 degrees Celsius.

“The Paris Agreement is a testament of solidarity and a call for global climate action.

It shows that developing nations and the developed countries could pursue climate action and uphold climate justice together.

This accord is a manifesto for climate justice. It also allows our country access to international climate finance mechanisms and to acquire support from developed countries for adaptation, mitigation, technology development and transfer, and capacity building,” ayon sa senadora.