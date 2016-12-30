PAOLO at IRMA, wagi!

‘Sunday Beauty Queen’ best picture
Erik Matti, best director
LAMPAS sa kahit anong pampersonal na interes at pinansiyal na konsiderasyon ang pasya ng selection at awards committee ng MMFF 2016.
Heto ang kapuri-puring resulta ng masusing deliberasyon ng MMFF jury na kinabibilangan nina Paolo Bertolin (Venice Film Fest), Philip Cheah (Singapore FF), Johnny Revilla, Ms. Mio Tiongson (Sachii), Mr. Vince Reyes (AdFoundation). Fr. Tito Caluag and actor John Lloyd Cruz.
BEST PICTURE: Sunday Beauty Queen
BEST DIRECTOR: Erik Matti (Seklusyon)
Best Actor: Paolo Ballesteros (Die Beautiful)
Best Actress: Irma Adlawan (Oro)
Best Supporting Actor: Christian Bables (Die Beautiful)
Best Supporting Actress: Phoebe Walker (Seklusyon)
Special Jury Award: Rhed Bustamante (Seklusyon)
Best Ensemble Acting: Oro
Best Screenplay: Seklusyon
Best Cinematography: Seklusyon
Best Editing: Sunday Beauty Queen
Best Musical Scoring: Saving Sally
Best Sound Design: Seklusyon
Best Theme Song: Francis de Veyra (Seklusyon)
Best Production Design: Seklusyon
KIDS CHOICE AWARDS (Full length): Saving Sally, Sunday Beauty Queen at Vince & Kath & James
SHORTS CATEGORY:
Best Screenplay: Mitatang
Best Direction: Jarell Serencio (Mga Bitoon Sa Siyudad)
Best Short Film: EJK
Special Jury Prize Shorts: Manila Scream
Best Short Film Made For Children: Passage Of Time
Gatpuno Villegas Cultural Award: Sunday Beauty Queen
FPJ Award: Oro
My Favorie Film/Audience Choice: Die Beautiful
Best Float: Die Beautiful
- Dimple Gallego