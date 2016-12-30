PAOLO at IRMA, wagi!

‘Sunday Beauty Queen’ best picture

Erik Matti, best director

LAMPAS sa kahit anong pampersonal na interes at pinansiyal na konsi­derasyon ang pasya ng selection at awards committee ng MMFF 2016.

Heto ang kapuri-pu­ring resulta ng masusing deliberasyon ng MMFF jury na kinabibila­ngan nina Paolo Bertolin (Venice Film Fest), Philip Cheah (Singapore FF), Johnny Revilla, Ms. Mio Tiongson (Sachii), Mr. Vince Reyes (AdFoundation). Fr. Tito Caluag and actor John Lloyd Cruz.

BEST PICTURE: Sunday Beauty Queen

BEST DIRECTOR: Erik Matti (Seklusyon)

Best Actor: Paolo Ballesteros (Die Beautiful)

Best Actress: Irma Adlawan (Oro)

Best Supporting Actor: Christian Bables (Die Beautiful)

Best Supporting Actress: Phoebe Walker (Seklusyon)

Special Jury Award: Rhed Bustamante (Seklusyon)

Best Ensemble Acting: Oro

Best Screenplay: Seklusyon

Best Cinematography: Seklusyon

Best Editing: Sunday Beauty Queen

Best Musical Scoring: Saving Sally

Best Sound Design: Seklusyon

Best Theme Song: Francis de Veyra (Seklusyon)

Best Production Design: Seklusyon

KIDS CHOICE AWARDS (Full length): Saving Sally, Sunday Beauty Queen at Vince & Kath & James

SHORTS CATEGORY:

Best Screenplay: Mitatang

Best Direction: Jarell Serencio (Mga Bitoon Sa Siyudad)

Best Short Film: EJK

Special Jury Prize Shorts: Manila Scream

Best Short Film Made For Children: Passage Of Time

Gatpuno Villegas Cultural Award: Sunday Beauty Queen

FPJ Award: Oro

My Favorie Film/Audience Choice: Die Beautiful

Best Float: Die Beautiful