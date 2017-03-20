Paolo, inarkila ang sinehan para kina LJ at Aki

PASIKLAB ang pa-surprise ni Paolo Contis ­para sa nobya niyang si LJ Reyes.

‘Best movie experience ever’ ang sabi ni LJ sa kaswitang ginawa ng boyfie niyang si Paolo.

Sa pics na pinost ni LJ sa Instagram nu’ng ­Sabado nang gabi, ang sabi niya ay, “I think this is the best movie experience I ever had!

“Months before the release of Beauty and the Beast, I have ­always been so ‘kulit’ in ­telling you (Paolo) that we NEED to watch the ­movie!

“When Emma Watson got casted as Belle, I couldn’t wait! You saw me follow not only her account but the movie’s as well!!!

“Been following the promo of the movie as much as I could! Even seeing enchanted flowers being sold on the ­other side of the world!

“I have been so busy the past weeks and I promised you and Aki that this will be your day! That we will celebrate life and God’s blessings and faithfulness today!

“To my surprise, parang AKO PALA ANG MAY BIRTHDAY!!!!!!!!!!

“When we came up to our seats, saw this beautiful enchanted flower and the letter for me. ­Sabi pa ni Aki, bakit tayo lang tao?!

“Then I said it’s all to ourselves. Sabi niya, this is the best day!!!! (Plus pogi points ka du’n, kuya! Happy si Aki!)

“Thank you @paolo_contis for making it special! Buti na lang wala tayong kasama, kasi baka sabihin nila may pinagdadaanan ako sa iyak ko!

“God is soooo good!!!! Alam ko gaano ka nalito sa schedule ko! But He made it possible!

“Masyado na ‘tong mahaba! And ­masyado ka na rin maraming binigay sakin! Pati @happyskin_ph Beauty and the Beast lippies, you found a way para magkaro’n ako!

“It’s an amazing day! It’s a truly blessed day!!! Ay, oo nga pala, ­HAPPY BIRTHDAY Kuya @paolo_contis!!!”

‘Kuya’ ang ­palambing na tawag ni LJ kay Paolo, na nag-33rd birthday nu’ng March 14.

PINUSUAN ng ­netizens ang nasabing ­paandar ni Paolo, na may pa-enchanted rose na ay ­inarkila pa ang ­buong sinehan para ma-solo nilang tatlo nina LJ at Aki.

Ibang level din ang pagkagalante ni Pao kapag inlabey!

Sa handwritten note nito for LJ, ang sabi ng tamis-tamisang si Paolo, “I know how much you love this film… And I know Belle is your favorite Disney Princess… so you should watch this film like one…

“I made sure the whole cinema is yours so no one will distract you… except Me and Aki! Enjoy!

“I Love You, Mahal… Ready na mag-tissue!

“Love, Your Beast.”

Hanep, todo sa ­kaswitan si Kuya!

Sa isang pic na pinost ni LJ ay silang tatlo lang nina Aki ang laman ng sinehan.

Kaya siguradong prinsesang-prinsesa ang pakiramdam ni LJ sa ­payanig na ‘yon ni Pao.

Nu’ng mismong birthday ni Paolo ay nag-dinner lang silang dalawa at ang sabi ni Pao, ang sarap ng kinain nilang steak dahil si LJ ang ­nanlibre.

Sa sweet birthday post ni LJ for Pao nu’ng araw na ‘yon, ang sabi nito, “There’s one thing I found rare with you. Spontaneity. It’s not perfect. We are not perfect. God only knows where to direct. Where to head next.

“But let’s consume this hour at it’s best! We are so blessed! Thank you for the things you have done. And may God bless you like a ton! Happy birthday, @paolo_contis! #birthdaynikuya.”

In all fairness ay maraming babae ang maiinggit sa super-sweet na pasabog na ‘yon ni Pao kay LJ at gugustuhin nilang maranasan din ang gano’n mula sa kanilang mga nobyo o asawa.

Sana nga ay si Paolo na talaga ang Beast/Prince Charming ng feeling-Belle na si LJ… at mauwi sa ­HAPPILY ­EVER AFTER ang kanilang dumi-Disney na love story!