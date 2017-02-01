Panelo ipapadala sa S. Korea

Inatasan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte si Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo na lumipad patungong South Korea.

Ito ay para personal na humingi ng dispensa sa mga mamamayan ng South Korea matapos ang insidente ng pagkamatay ng South Korean businessman na si Jee Ick-Joo habang nasa kustodiya ng Philippine National Police (PNP).

“I think Panelo is going there, I told him to make a good apology. Wala tayong magawa, nangyari eh.

Ang pinakabastos sa lahat, ang masakit daw sa kanila is talagang ‘yung flushing sa down the drain sa toilet bowl. Nasaktan sila.

Maski naman gawin sa atin ‘yan,” pahayag ni Pangulong Duterte sa talumpati nito sa oath taking ng mga bagong opisyal ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

Kaugnay nito, binanggit din ni Duterte ang direktiba nito na bawal nang manghimasok ang mga pulis sa lahat ng operasyon na may kinalaman sa iligal na droga.

“…and of course with the sordid event about the Koreans, I ordered the police to stop all operations.

No policemen in this country anywhere is allowed to enforce laws related to the drug campaign. Kasi magamit nila ’yang, palitan nila ‘yang warrant, palitan lang ang pangalan tapos pupunta ——I had to explain again and again.

I had to apologize almost to every Korean who would come here, to the Ambassador and to the American people,” giit ni PDu30.

Habang inaayos pa ang sistema ng enforcement ng pulisya patungkol sa droga ay nagpasaklolo din ang Pangulo sa AFP sa pagtugis sa mga tiwaling pulis.

“Kaya let me reorganize the enforcement diyan sa drugs sa police. In the meantime, they would be arrested and I will order you to arrest them ,” dagdag nito.