‘Pambansang gatasan’

May malalim na pi­naghuhugutan ang ilang kongresista kung bakit gusto ng mga ito na isai­lalim sa kanilang kapangyarihan ang pamamahala lalo na sa regulasyon ng mga palaro gaya ng Lotto at Small Town Lottery (STL) ng Phlippine Cha­rity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

Sa datos ng PCSO, mula Enero hanggang Huly­o 2017, kumita ang ahensya ng P28.77 Bil­yon, 30% ang taas kum­para noong 2016, mula sa mga palaro nito gaya ng Lotto, Keno, Sweepstakes, at STL. Sa STL pa lamang, tumabo ito ng P7.410B.

Sa PCSO Charter (Republic Act 1169), ang mandato ng ahensiya ay lumikom ng pondo sa pamamagitan ng mga lottery game sa buong bansa para pondohan ang mga programang pangkalusugan, tulong-medikal at serbisyo ng gobyerno.

Pero batay sa opisyal­ na dokumentong aking natanggap, mantakin niyong ginawang ‘gatasan’ ang PCSO ng iba’t ibang ahensiya ng gobyerno na karamihan ay hindi swak sa mandato nito. Nangyayari ito sa pamamagitan ng Kongreso na siyang nag-apruba nang nag-apruba ng mga batas na animo’y nagtali sa mga kamay ng PCSO na walang magawa kundi tumalima sa batas.

Ilalatag ko dito ang mga ahensiya ng gobyerno na sa ayaw at sa gusto ng PCSO ay kailangan nitong magbigay ng salapi dahil itinatakda ito ng batas na inaprubahan ng Kongreso kahit na wala ito sa mandato ng ahensiya:

RA6847: Six (6) Sweepstakes Draws as contribution to the Phi­lippine Sports Commission Program.

RA8313: P100 million from lotto agents for the upgrading of the Quirino Memorial Medi­cal Center.

RA8371: P50 million contribution to the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples for the Ancestral Domain Fund.

EO280: P50 million Standby Fund for the financial requirements of the Avian Influenza or Bird Flu Virus.

RA:7722: One Percent (1%) of lotto gross sales to the Commission on Higher Education.

EO357: Five Percent (5%) lotto share of local government units from the Charity Fund.

RA8175: Ten Percent (10%) of net income for the Crop Insurance Program.

RA9165: 10% share of forfeited prizes as special account in the general fund of Dangerous Drugs Board with a fixed allocation of not less than P12 million per year.

RA7835: 10% of Charity Fund to the Comprehensive and Integrated Shelter and Urban Development Financing Program (National Shelter Program).

RA8042: Sec. 20 and 77, Omnibus Rules provides for the appropriation of P10 million for the Shared Government Information System on Migration (SGISM) under the Department of Foreign Affairs.

RA8042: Article IX Section 37 known as the Migrant Workers Act of 1995 – P150 million shall be funded from the proceeds of lotto draws taken from the Charity Fund for the Congressional Migrant Workers Scholarship Fund.

RA8492: P250 million from the annual net earnings from lotto for the national Museum Endowment Fund.

EO201: P1 billion Standby Fund for the financial requirements for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) awareness and health promotion campaign

EO218: P1 billion Standby Fund for the o­perations and programs of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

RA8370: P30 million for the National Endowment Fund for Children’s Televisions.

RA9344: P50 million for the Department of Justice-Juvenile Justice and Welfare Council.

EO447: P1.25 billion for PCSO-Philhealth Greater Medicare Access (GMA) Program.

EO447: P100 million for Low Priced Medicine Program.

EO447: P100 million for Safe Motherhood and Responsible Parenthood Program (Ligtas Buntis Program for the Department of Health).

EO447: P100 million for the Botika ng Bayan Program (PITC).

EO447: P50 million for the Avian Influenza Program.

PCSO-NDC-PITC(OP): P75 million or the Gamot na Mabisa Alay ng Pangulo.

RA9521: P50 million fot he National Book Development Fund.

Alam kaya ng taumbayan ang impormasyon ng limpak-limpak na salaping pinipiga ng iba’t ibang ahensiya ng gobyerno ­mula sa kinikita ng PCSO? Dapat alamin ng taumba­yan kung paano ginagasto ang bilyung-bilyong salapi na ibinibigay ng PCSO sa mga naturang ahensiya ng gobyerno sa pamamagitan ng Commission on Audit (COA) at kung napapakinabangan ba o hindi ng taumbayan.

