Palasyo pumalag sa palit-ulo

Walang basehan, ayon kay Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo, ang mga rebelasyon ni Vice President Leni Robredo patungkol sa palit-ulo scheme.

“It is unfortunate that the Vice President has made statements vis-a-vis the so-called war on drugs has been a result of police ope­rations and extrajudicial killings initiated allegedly by the state. This is absolutely groundless and has no basis in fact and in law. I think the Vice President I’m sorry to say has been misled, has been misinformed and has been misguided on the information she has received,” pahayag ni Panelo sa panayam ng media.

Sinabi ni Panelo na ‘misleading’ ang online video message ni Vice President Robredo dahil pawang ‘assertions’ lamang aniya ito na hindi nakabase sa ebidensya.

Sa naturang video, sinabi ni Robredo na sa palit-ulo scheme, kung hindi makita ang isang drug pusher ay ang kaanak nito ang kinukuha.

“They told us of the ‘palit-ulo’ scheme, which literally means ‘exchange heads’, where the wife or husband or relative of a person in a so-called drug list will be taken if the person himself could not be found,” ani Robredo.

Sa maraming lugar ani­ya sa Metro Manila kung saan malala ang kahirapan, ang mga residente aniya ay sino-sona ng mga pulis at iniipon sa mga basketball court, ihinihiwalay ang mga babae sa lalake, pinatatayo ang mga may tattoo sa isang sulok at nirerekisa ang kanilang mga kagamitan.

Sinabi naman ni Pa­nelo walang ganitong nangyayari.

“Further, the admi­nistration’s war on drugs is not fixated on the user thereof; rather, it seeks to suppress the proliferation and trafficking of such illegal substances. In fact, the administration has focused more resources on the rehabilitation of drugs users and dependents. VP Robredo also implored the President to focus his attention on poverty. However, VP Robredo seems to be unaware that even at the start of his term, the President has tasked the admi­nistration to focus as well on meaningful programs for social justice,” batay pa kay Panelo.