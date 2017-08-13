PALASYO KUMAMBIYO SA RESIGN NI DUTERTE

Nilinaw ng Palasyo ng Malacañang kahapon ang naging statement ni Pangulong Rodrigo­ Duterte na magre-resign ito kapag mayroong affi­davit na nagsasangkot sa kanyang anak sa korap­syon sa Bureau of Customs (BOC).

Iginiit ni ni Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella na hindi affidavit ang ibig sabihin ng pa­ngulo kundi doku­mento o papel na pirmado ni presidential son Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte.

“An affidavit is not the documentary ­evidence that the President wants produced. That document is just a written statement of a person which is self-serving evidence in cha­racter, thus of less credi­bility,” paliwanag ni Abella.

“For example, docu­ments like one duly signed by the Vice ­Mayor or by his representative; a log book showing the name of Paolo as among those receiving payola or part of the tara from the BOC. In other words, documentary evidence other than the mere say so of an individual,” dagdag ni Abella.

Nauna nang ­sinabi ni Duterte na magre-­resign siya sa pagka-pangulo­ kapag may pruweba na ang kanyang anak ay sangkot sa katiwalian sa BOC.

“So lumabas ‘yung pangalan ni… ‘Yung si Paolo, ‘yung Vice Mayor ngayon… And if my son was really into it or in is in there, all you have to do is to produce the paper — because there are two ways of evidence — oral pati documentary,” bahagi ng pahayag ni Duterte.

“Sabi ko, ‘Just give me an affidavit and I will step down as President of this Republic.’ And that is my commitment to you now. That is my word,” ayon pa kay PDu30.

Ang pangalan ni Vice Mayor Duterte ay nabanggit sa House probe sa P6.4 billion shabu shipment mula ­China at itinuturo itong tumatanggap ng suhol ng ilang BOC officials, ayon sa lumutang na customs broker na si Mark ­Taguba.