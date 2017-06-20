Palasyo dismayado sa pag-atake ng NPA

Ikinadismaya ng Malacañang ang gina­wang pag-atake ng New People’s Army (NPA) sa isang police station sa Ilo­ilo nitong Linggo, kasabay ng pagtanggap ng gobyerno sa alok ng National Democratic Front (NDF) na ceasefire sa Mindanao.

“It’s unfortunate that the NPA raid of a police station in Iloilo happened on the same day the government reciprocated the National Democratic Front’s declaration to refrain from undertaking offensive ope­rations in Mindanao,” wika ni presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella sa press briefing kahapon.

“Although the attack was not in Minda­nao, the act was opportunistic in nature and disregards the nature of the NDF declaration,” patutsada ni Abella.

Muli namang kinalampag ng Palasyo ang NDF na atasan ang NPA na sumunod sa utos ng liderato ng Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP).

“We ask the NDF to call on their armed comrades on the ground to walk the talk and to show genuine sincerity on the confidence-building measure initiated by the government and their side,” giit ni Abella.

Tinatayang 50 miyembro ng NPA ang umatake sa police station ng Maasin, Iloilo nitong Linggo ng tanghali, kung saan tinangay nila ang mga armas at ang nag-iisang police patrol vehicle.