Pakiusap sa bashers & haters

SI Luis Manzano, pu­mapatol at durog na durog sila.

Sina Gab at Kiana ­Valenciano, isama na natin si Sam Concepcion, swiped them with a lot of kasosyalan.

Ang Philippine sweet­heart na si Maine Mendoza, ang ­emotada encarnacion, “I do not get how people can throw so much hate on others. I mean, inaano ba nila kayo?”

How do you solve problems like bashers & haters lalo na’t majority of them pollute the social networking sites?

You can always do a Luis Manzano, of course.

Tuwing pumapatol si Manzano sa bashers & haters, I totally get it. Serves them right, really.

Ang entities kasing mga ito, kung makakuda at maka-hanash, akala mo they are better, more experienced in the ways and whims of the world, na superior ang views nila sa buhay ng artists they perpetually follow and pester.

Kaya ‘pag durog na durog na ni Luis ang basher niya tapos nag-apologize na ito… sa wakas nata­uhan, at nawa’y may na­tutuhan tungkol sa kabutihan at kagandahang-asal.

‘Yung ibang ­bashers & haters na hindi man lang alam kung ano ang wastong subject-verb agreement… please, ­Filipino na ang gamitin ninyo.

If you have the ­habit of murdering the English language and you do not possess the capacity and the facility to fully express yourself in the King’s language, moreso writing three to five sentences properly, please go back to school and study grammar and pro­per writing.

Mag-Filipino na lang kayo para mas bukal, mas natural sa inyong pang-araw-araw na pamumuhay.

At sa mga artistang hindi patatahimikin ng bashers, DEACTIVATE your accounts at pangatawanan ninyo.

Keribels na ­hindi kayo maging social media darlings. Let your good work be it ­movies, television shows and commercials speak for you.

Ang bashers & ­haters, walang mabuti at masama sa kanila. Lahat, ­niraratrat nila.

Marami silang piso para ihulog sa mga piso-internet na tambayan nila maghapon at magdamag.

Mambwisit lang, kesa patulan, just IGNORE THE IGNORAMUSES. Or you can treat them as non-living things. Mas masaya, ‘di ba?

At sa bashers & ­haters, wish ko lang na mas marami kayong artistic, creative, at intellectual pursuits para hindi sa computer/gadget lang kayo nakaharap.