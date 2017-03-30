Pagngawa ng oposisyon expected ng palasyo

Inaasahan na ng Palasy­o Malacañang na magngangalngal ang oposisyon kaakibat ng pag-aatas ng korte na arestuhin si Edgar Matobato.

Ayon kay Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella, si Matobato ay aminado sa kanyang mga pinaggagawang krimen.

“Mr. Matobato is a self-confessed assassin and kidnapper. He admitted his crimes in full view of the public,” ayon kay Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella.

“It is to be expected that cries of political persecution would be raised by the opposition, and others who have vested interests in destabilizing the administration,” dagdag na komento pa nito.