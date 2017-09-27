Pagkastigo sa magulang namumuro na

Aprub na sa House committee on welfare of children ang panukalang batas kaugnay sa pagpapatupad ng curfew sa mga menor-de-edad at pagpapataw ng parusa sa mga magulang o guardians ng mga batang pasaway.

Ang panukalang “Safe Hours for Children Act” na kapalit ng House Bill 894 na iniakda ni Quezon Rep. Angelina Tan ay inaprubahan ng naturang komite na pinamumunuan ni Zamboanga del Sur Rep. Divina Grace Yu.

Salig sa naturang panukala, bawal nang gumala sa pampublikong lugar ang mga menor-de-edad mula alas-10:00 ng gabi hanggang alas-singko ng umaga.

“It aims to ensure the safety and self-esteem of children, prevent them from being used to commit crime, and protect them from abuse and exploitation. Parents or guardians of children violating the Act for the third time or succeeding offenses shall pay a fine of P500 to P1,000 or render community service for five to 10 days, or both,” ayon sa nilalaman ng panukala.

“Exempted” naman dito ang mga bata na may kasamang magulang o guardian.

Ang Council for the Welfare of Children (CWC) sa pakikipag-ugnayan sa Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) ang naatasang magtakda ng protocol sa curfew hours.

“The protocol procedures shall be in accordance with Republic Act No. 9344 or the Juvenile Justice Act, as amended by RA 10630. The Department of Interior and Local Government, in consultation with the Liga ng mga Barangay sa Pilipinas, CWC, National Youth Commission and DSWD shall promulgate the implementing rules and regulation of the Act,” batay pa sa panukala.