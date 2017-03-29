PAGHUHUBAD NI IZA, RATED X

HAVEY: Kinilig si Iza Calzado sa bagong review sa kanya ng international critic na si Andrew Heskins of easternkicks.com Binigyan ang pelikula nilang Bliss ng 4 stars, at sabi ni Iza, “I therefore conclude na mahilig siya sa baliw na mga pelikula, Jerrold Tarog, at mahal ko na siya. Agad?!? Hahaha!:

Sabi ng international review, “Such witty dialogue gives a knowing smile to the audience, who particularly in the Philippines can no doubt read the parallels between the cast and the real world, ­add­­ing a whole other level of ‘meta’ to the proceedings.

“Tarog keeps the pace of the film firing throughout, while changing and warping the events so the repetition doesn’t drag. “While there’s fun to be had, particularly from Adrienne Vergara as the menacing nurse Lillibeth, it’s lead Calzado that really does standout thanks to throwing herself into her role with such gusto.

“The really ‘meta’ part being that this could indeed give her a career boost.

“True, the mystery of the film may not exactly keep you guessing to the final reel, but when the journey is this much fun it doesn’t have to.

“This is a well-constructed, intelligent slice of entertainment that does exactly that. Highly ­re­­­­c­ommended.”

Kahapon nagpa-review sa MTRCB ng main picture ng Bliss.

May explicit nudity scenes sa pelikula, at Ra­ted X ang unang rating nito sa MTRCB.

Hinihintay pa ang susunod na hakbang ng producers.

Meanwhile, medyo sabik na ang mga viewers at mga kritiko na makita ulit ang karakter ni Iza sa teleseryeng A Love To Last.

Maging si Nestor Torre ay nagsabing, “Iza Calzado must make an even bigger and stronger bid to reenter Ian Veneracion and their children’s lives.

“After all, she’s been characterized as being impulsively and toughlessly unpredictable, so she could cause Bea a lot of grief.”

Abangan na lang natin ang pagtatagpong muli ng pamilya at ni Iza, Ian at Bea sa kuwento pagkatapos ng kilig na kinakapitan ng mga manonood ngayon.

Malayo pa ang tatakbuhin ng A Love To Last.

***

WALEY: Sa aming meeting sa isang produkto, napag-usapan ang panghihinayang ng isang brand sa isang promising young actor dahil medyo difficult na itong ka-deal.

Maraming factors… Una, feeling-super busy ang male star kaya gusto niyang mag-slow down at magpahinga.

Well, ingat lang. You might just get what you wish for.

Ikalawa, namomroblema sila hindi lang sa male star kundi sa kapamilya nitong nakikialam sa kanilang dealings at kahit sa dealing with the manager na maayos kausap.

Lumalabnaw na lang bigla ang deals kapag may ume-enter frame na ibang entity.

Ikatlo, mukhang nag­hihilahan silang pababa ng kanyang ka-loveteam at lumiliit ang kanilang mundo.

Kaya ba may nababalitaan na tayong individual projects nila soon?

Nakakalungkot dahil may isang endorsement itong male star na ito na pinalitan na siya at sinalo na ng anak ng isang sikat na aktor.

Truly, one’s loss is another person’s gain. Kaya dapat ingatan ang kung ano ang meron ka ngayon dahil maraming nakaabang na mas desididong panghawakan ‘yang mailap na kasikatan. Sayang!