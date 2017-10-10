Pag-award sa P1B license plate ng LTO hinaharang

Inawat ng isang kongresista ang planong pag-award sa susunod na taon ng Land Transportation (LTO) sa P1 bilyon kontrata ng Motor Vehicle License Plates.

Ayon kay ACTS OFW Party-list Rep. Aniceto John Bertiz III, ang nangyaring pre-bid conference noong Hulyo 31 sa proyekto ay iligal.

“Despite the LTO’s failure and refusal to address the issues raised regarding the absence of funding and the public bidding was allegedly rigged and manipu­lated, the LTO proceeded with the opening of bids on September 13, 2017,” ani Bertiz.

Giit ng solon, kailangan pang pondohan ang proyekto sa pamamagitan ng General Appropriations Act (GAA).

Pero iginiit ni Bertiz na walang appropriations para pondohan ang pagbili ng mga plaka sa ilalim ng ‘Motor Vehicle Registration and Driver’s Licensing Regulatory Services’ dahil ang ‘motor vehicle registration’ ay kaiba sa pagbili ng license plates.