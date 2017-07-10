PACQUIAO SIRA ANG DISKARTE SA DUGO

Nangailangan ng 17 stitches ang dalawang sugat­ sa ulo ni Manny Pacquiao matapos ma-headbutt ni Jeff Horn sa kanilang WBO welterweight fight noong nakaraang linggo sa Suncorp Stadium sa Brisbane, Australia.

Bukod sa nasabing cuts, talo rin si Pacquiao via unanimous decision sa nasabing laban.

Para kay Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach, madu­ming lumaban si Horn, kaya’t duguan si ­Pacquiao sa laban.

Ang problema pa, ayon kay Roach, nagpa-panic­ si Pacquiao kapag nasusugatan sa laban, kaya’t nawawala­ sa pokus.

“He had a very dirty style. Headlocks, pushing a guy down, using his elbows, head butts, and the ­referee didn’t say nothing about nothing. The only thing ­(referee Mark Nelson) said to me was ‘Freddie, when a southpaw fights a righty it’s going to happen.’

I said, ‘not when he leads with his head. Those are ­intentional headbutts,” lahad ni Roach sa USA Today.

Iginiit ni Roach na hindi nagiging maganda ang mga laban ni Pacquiao kapag siya’y nasusugatan, lalo na kung naduduguan.

Gaya ng 12-round decision­ loss nito sa first contest kay Mexican Erik Morales — pagkabigong inamin ni Pacquiao na nakaapekto sa performance niya. Wagi si Pacquiao ng knockout kay Morales sa sumunod na dalawang laban ng kanilang trilogy.

“He doesn’t get a lot of cuts, and when he does cut he panics a little bit,” pagbubunyag ni Roach. “In between rounds when the referee was talking to him, Manny wanted to have the ring doctor look at them.

For a fighter to say that, he knows where he’s at and he wants to know how bad the cut is. The doctor OK’d it, so Manny fought on pretty well. He’s never done well when he’s had those ­issues, you know, blood in the face. It affects ­everyone differently.”