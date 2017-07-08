PACQUIAO LOST ON PAPER — KHAN

Nakatakdang sumagupa si British star Amir Khan kay eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao sa United Arab Emirates sa maaga ng ­taong ito, pero nagkaproblema sa pera ang promoter kaya hindi iyon natuloy.

Kumasa na lang ang Filipino sa halos hindi kilalang si Australian Jeff Horn sa Brisbane noong Hulyo 2 at ginimbal ng unanimous decision loss ng 29-year-old former PE schoolteacher.

Batid ni Khan ang dinanas ng dating sparring partner, nangyari na rin sa kanya nang nakawan siya decision win ni Lamont Peterson sa kanyang bakuran noong 2011.

“I don’t think Pacquiao lost, he lost on paper,” giit ni Khan. “This is boxing, it’s happened to me, it’s happened to many fighters. You can’t sulk about it. You just have to go back, have the rematch and beat him.

“We all know Manny is the better fighter. I just think he should have gone in there and knocked him out. Because sometimes fighting somebody in their own backyard is quite difficult to win with the ­advantages he has.”

Pero umaasa pa si Khan na makakaumbagan pa rin niya si Pacquiao sa hinaharap.

“Maybe the Pacquiao fight will happen later, it’s all about timing,” hirit niya. “Maybe Manny Pacquiao didn’t feel confident to take the fight with me this time, maybe he will take it next time.”

WBO PUMAYAG SA REVIEW

Bunga ng kabi-kabilang batikos sa resulta ng Pacquiao-Horn fight, napilitin na rin ang World Boxing Organization (WBO) na magsagawa ng review sa laban.

Isang araw matapos dedmahin ang kahilingan ng Games and Amusement Board at maging ni Pacquiao, nagbago ng isip si WBO president Paco Valcarcel, pero binigyang-diin na hindi magkakaroon ng reversal sa naging resulta.

“We are making this request for a review, which may call for sanctions on the referee and judges if so warranted, in furtherance of our mutua­l goal of protecting the integrity of the sport and even more, improving the boxing industry that we love,” lahad ni Valcarcel sa kanyang sagot sa sulat ng GAB.

“We must make it clear that an Official’s discretion, whether judge or referee, is irrevocable,” pagdidiin niya.

Mag-a-appoint ang WBO ng ‘anonymous judges’ mula sa iba’t ibang bansa para panoorin ang laban at saka susumahin ang resulta upang malinaw na makita kung anu-anong rounds ang nakuha nina Pacquiao at Horn gamit ang average scale base sa 60, 80, and 100 percent.

“This means that 3 of the 5 officials have to agree to determine which fighter won the round,” dagdag pa ni Valcarcel.

Ang review ay gagawin nang walang audio ang nasabing video ng laban.