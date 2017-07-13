PACQUIAO: AKO RIN WALA PA

Higit sampung araw matapos ang pagkatalo kay Australian fighter Jeff Horn at isuko ang WBO welterweight belt, hindi pa nasasalat ni Pambansang Kamao at Sen. Manny Pacquiao ang premyo sa ­nasabing ­laban.

Binigyang-diin rin ng Fighting Senator na wala silang problema ng kanyang long-time trainer na si Freddie Roach.

Ito’y matapos ang pahayag ng Hall of Fame trainer na maaaring galit sa kanya si Pacquiao kung kaya’t hindi pa ibinibigay ang kanyang trainer’s fee.

“I was trying to see where his head was at, and I could not even get him to say hi to me. I don’t know if he was upset with me or what,” komento ni Roach sa Sports Illustrated.

“I really don’t know if he’s mad at me. But I can tell you this: I haven’t been paid yet. So who knows?”

Na sinagot naman ni Pacquiao ng: “I have no problem with coach Freddie Roach.

I’m not the one paying him, it’s Bob Arum. The trainer’s fee is automa­tically deducted by the Top Rank from my purse. So, if coach Freddie has not yet receiving his payment, we are on the same boat. My purse has not yet been released by Arum.”

Ang guaranteed purse ni Pacquiao sa laban kay Horn ay US$10M.