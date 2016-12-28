P1B uubusin laban sa AIDS

Uubos ang Department of Health (DOH) ng P1 bil­yon para isakatuparan ang HIV-AIDS prog­ram sa susunod na taon.

Bahagi ng isang bil­yong pisong popondohan ng DOH sa HIV-AIDS program ay ang P50M-P100M halaga ng condom na nakatakdang bilhin sa darating na taon.

Pero sinabi ni DOH Undersecretary Gerardo Bayugo na hindi niya alam ang pondong inilaan para sa gagawing pamamahagi ng condom sa 2017.

“I cannot specifically give the – but the budget that we have for the whole HIV-AIDS prog­ram, which includes the condom, the testing, is one billion for 2017,” ani Bayugo.

Hindi muna umano namili ang DOH ng condoms dahil marami pang stock ang tanggapan.

Gayunman, nakadepende umano ang kakailanganing supply ng ipapamudmod na condom sa tagumpay ng gagawing kampanya dahil hindi naman ito nationwide kundi sa mga piling rehiyon lamang.

“…initially, it will be prioritized to some high-risk region,” dagdag ng DOH official.

Sa kasalukuyan, ayon pa kay Usec. Bayugo, ay mayroong stock na 10 mil­yong condom ang DOH sa central office na ipapamahagi sa mga high school students sa kanilang inisyal na kampanya.

“We don’t have to be zero at our warehouse in the central office, so that’s what I’m telling that we have available stocks also.

But it doesn’t mean that while they are not being used, they are ready to be mobilized in case there will be a rural health units or health centers that will be requesting additional supplies,” pahayag pa ni Bayugo.