P10M SA ULO NI HAPILON

Nag-alok si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte kahapon ng halagang P10 milyon bilang ‘bounty’ o pabuya sa makakahuli o makakapatay sa tinaguriang ‘emir’ ng ISIS sa Pilipinas na si Isnilon Hapilon, ang lider ng teroristang Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG).

Bukod sa nabanggit na halaga, inihayag din ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) ang tig-P5 milyong pabuya para naman sa magkapatid na Omar at Abdullah Maute.

“The President is offering P10 million-reward money for the neutralization of Isnilon Hapilon who is believed to be leading the terrorist Maute-ISIS group in attacking Marawi City, and another P10 million for Omar and Abdullah,” pahayag ni AFP Chief of Staff General Eduardo Año.

Ang halaga umano ay lalagpas pa dahil sa iniaalok ng US government na nasa $5 milyon (may katumbas na humigit-kumulang sa P247 milyon) sa ulo ni Hapilon. Sa kabuuan papalo sa mahigit sa P264 milyon ang reward dito.

Si Hapilon, na isang senior leader ng Abu Sayyaf ay may kasalukuyang warrant of arrest dahil sa kidnapping with ransom at serious illegal detention.

Meron din umanong hiwalay na pabuya si Hapilon ng halagang P7.4 milyon mula sa Philippine government.

“The Armed Forces of the Philippines welcomes the pronouncement of President Duterte. We hope that this will bear significant accomplishments leading to the eventual arrest and neutralization of Isnilon Hapilon and the Maute Brothers,” saad ni Año.

“This reflects the resolve of the administration to get the terrorists dead or alive to finally end the conflict in Marawi City.

We are positive that through our President’s latest pronouncement, we will see the same support and assistance that our people and the local government have given us in our previous accomplishments in the Bohol incident,” hiwalay na pahayag naman ni AFP Public Affairs Chief Colonel Edgard Arevalo.

Una nang sinabi ng spokesman ng AFP na si Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla Jr. na duda silang lalabas nang buhay si Hapilon at iba pang miyembro ng Maute.

Ang patuloy na pagmamatigas ng grupo ay indikasyon umanong walang balak na sumurender at magpahuli nang buhay ang mga galamay nito.