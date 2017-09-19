Overhaul sa anti-hazing law iginiit

Iginiit ni Senador Sherwin “Win” Gatchalian na panahon na upang i-overhaul ang Anti Hazing Law kasunod ng insidente ng pagkamatay ng UST law student dahil sa initiation rites.

Kasabay nito, binigyang-diin ni Gatchalian na dapat mismong ang University of Sto. Tomas (UST) ang manguna sa pagsusulong ng katarungan para kay Horacio Tomas “Atyo” Castillo III, 22-anyos na freshman law student na nasawi sa welcoming rites ng Aegis JurisFraternity.

Sinabi ni Gatchalian na bagamat, kapareho ito ng mga insidente ng hazing victims sa mga nakalipas na taon, ang kaso anya ni Castillo ay kinasasangkutan ng duly accredited student organization ng unibersidad.

“The fact that the fraternity being implicated in this hazing death is recognized by the university itself as a legitimate student organization means that UST cannot pull the same tricks used by other schools in the past to evade responsibility for the criminal actions of their students.

UST has an even greater obligation than ever to uncover the truth of this incident and hold Atyo’s killers accountable for their sick crimes,” saad ng senador.

Muling iginiit ng mambabatas ang kanyang panawagan upang ipasa ang Senate Bill No. 199 na nagsusulong ng komprehensibong anti-hazing regime sa pamamagitan ng pagpapalawak ng mga liability at pagpapabigat ng mga parusa.

“The Anti-Hazing Law must be overhauled to eliminate loop holes and ensure that all persons responsible for these cruel and senseless hazing deaths will be held accountable to the full extent of the law. It’s time for the Senate to take up this proposed legislation,” diin pa nito.