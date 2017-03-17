Bahagi pa rin ng ouster plot o planong pagpapatalsik kay Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang inihaing impeachment complaint sa Kamara ni Magdalo partylist Rep. Gary Alejano.

Ito ang tinuran kahapon sa press briefing sa Malacañang ni Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella.

“However, it does seem like part of larger scheme of things. It just seems dramatic because everything is so well-coordinated at this stage… to discredit the administration and trying to throw it in doubt,” ani Abella.

Muling binigyang-diin ng Palace official na walang ginawang impeachable offense si Pangulong Duterte, para mapatalsik ito.

“First and foremost, no treason, betrayal of trust, bribery, graft and corruption, high crime, and culpable violation of the Constitution has been committed. We reiterate that the so-called extrjudicial killings are not state-sponsored,” sabi pa ni Abella.

Nang usisain naman ito kung makakahamig ng suporta sa militar ang hakbang ng kinatawan ng Magdalo ay tinugon ito ng Palace spokesman ng “at this stage, it looks like they are scraping from the bottom of the barrel.”

Hindi rin naman umano ‘cause of concern’ o dahilan para mataranta ang Malacañang sa mga coordinated na aksyon laban kay Duterte, kabilang na ang paglalabas ng video message ni Vice President Leni Robredo at paghahain ng impeachment ni Magdalo Rep. Gary Alejano.

“Well, at this stage, let’s put it this way. It just seems too well coordinated — events like these are seemed to be too well coordinated. It’s just be coincidental,” ani Abella.

Sa kabila nito, iginiit ni Abella na hindi nababahala ang Malacañang.

Minaliit naman ni Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II ang reklamong impeachment sa Pangulo dahil wala umano itong legal na basehan.

Inilarawan nito ang impeachment complaint na “an impossible dream that would never see the light of the day.”

“The impeachment complaint has no factual and legal basis. The allegations in the complaint are not anchored on concrete solid evidence that would support findings of any of the enumerated grounds for impeachment. Suntok sa buwan ‘yan,” ayon kay Aguirre.

Sinuportahan ito ni Solicitor General Jose Calida kung saan inakusahan nito si Alejano na ‘tuta’ ni Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, na kilalang kritiko ni Pangulong Duterte.

Hearsay at wild imagination ang tingin ni Davao City Rep. Karlo Nograles sa inihaing inpeachment complaint.