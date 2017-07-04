OPLAN: GRAND SLAM 2

Ngayong naka-back-to-back championship na — mid-season Commissioner’s Cup nito lang Linggo at 2016-2017 season-opening Philippine Cup noong Marso­ — deretsahan na ang San Miguel Beer sa pagtumbok din sa 42nd season-ending Governors’ Cup para sa record-tying Grand Slam II simula sa July 19.

Tinapos ng SMB ang TNT KaTropa sa best-of-7 Finals, 4-2, tampok ang second straight, title-­clinching 115-91win tapos madale muna ang 111-102 pivotal Game 5 decision noong Biyernes para sa five crowns sa last eight tournaments at 24th overall.

“We’re not thinking yet of the grand slam because we’re celebra­ting this,” deklarasyon ni Leo Austria. “It’s in the mind of so many people and we’re the only team (ngayon na magawa iyon), but it’s a long shot so we have to be ready and prepare hard for this conference.”

“There are so many teams na nag-build up ng team nila and they’re ­almost there, but the experience is there, they know how to win, they understand how to win. In a situation like this, they understand what to do,” panapos ng Beermen coach, na perpect 6-of-6 sa championship.

Sinegundahan siya ni SMB governor Robert Non.

“Nagpapasalamat po kami sa Itaas at sa mga fans na sumuporta para sa dalawang championships na nakuha ng San Miguel,” aniya. “Pero hindi pa tapos ang ­aming misyon, kailangang pagtrabahuhan din namin ang Governors’ Cup para sa Grand Slam.”

Naka-sweep na rin ang San Miguel Corp. franchise ng three titles sa isang season noong 1989 sa pagtrangko nina Ramon Fernandez, Ricardo Brown, Samboy Lim, Renato Agustin at Hector Calma.

Kinopo ng San Miguel ang all-Pinoy noong Marso sa 4-1 victory sa Ginebra, at kung masikwat din ang Govs Cup, mapaparehasan ang Crispa na ­dumalawang Grand Slam noong 1976 at 1983.

Ang mga bumida sa serbesa sa katatapos na kumperensya’y sina Best Import Charles Rhodes, Best Player of the Conference Chris Ross, PBA Press Corps Finals MVP Alex Cabagnot, Marcio Lassiter at June Mar Fajardo.