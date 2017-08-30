OMBUDSMAN, MASTER NG SELECTIVE JUSTICE — Du30

Muling nakatikim ng batikos kahapon kay Pa­ngulong Rodrigo Duterte ang Tanggapan ng Ombudsman.

Ayon sa Pangulo, tila­ naging master na ang Ombudsman sa sining ng “selective justice”.

“The Office of the Ombudsman rightly stresses the importance of due process of law. Yet it cannot act on complaints with the cold neutrality of an impartial tribunal, which is basically required in due process.

It seems that the Office of the Ombudsman has mastered the art of selective justice. Harsh on some, soft on others even when they all suffer from similar or analogous circumstances.

Slow to act on complaints against the friendly but quick to decide against perceived hostiles. The enemy of the Ombudsman’s friend is the Ombudsman’s ­enemy too, so it seems.

That is how I see it from where I stand,” pahayag ni Duterte sa talumpati nito sa mass oath-taking ng mga bagong talagang opisyal sa Malacañang kahapon ng hapon.

May panahon pa, batay kay Duterte, para baguhin ni Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales ang istilo nito sa pagkakaloob ng hustisya.

“I can only wish that the Ombudsman would go beyond the friendship bonds and adapt the a forequoted principle as a governing rule in the performance of its constitutional mandate.

“I implore you, let justice be done. It is not yet late in the day to do that.

Let the remaining months of your incumbency be truly reflective of your mandate to do justice to everyone without favour or ­bias,” pagdidiin ni Duterte.

Binanggit din ng Pa­ngulo ang kaso ng ilang mga senador na nahaharap sa kaso ng katiwalian.

“Bakit ang Ombudsman matagal na siya diyan, natapos na lang itong si (ex-President Noynoy) Aquino, why can’t they just wind up the cases against the senators?

This is not a brief. Hindi ko man kapartido ‘yang si (ex-Senator Jinggoy) Estrada pati si…taga-Cavite? (ex-Sen. Bong Revilla) Hindi naman. Ba’t ‘yung kaso nila hanggang ngayon… You know, it’s sauce for the goose, sauce for the gander.

If you allow a certain person to post bail, there is absolutely no ground legal or otherwise — na bakit ‘yung iba, hindi mo rin gawin? The latest is Gringo Honasan. Gringo runs sa ano… Wala ka­ming ano, but naawa ako sa kanya because hindi klaro eh.

At ang batting average ng conviction, sinabi ko sa inyo, sa Ombudsman, case is filed, is two to eight. Eight is acquittal, two ang conviction. Bihira,” sabi ni Duterte.

Inihayag ng Pangulo na mismong siya ay nabiktima ng ilang tiwa­ling imbestigador sa Tanggapan ng Ombudsman.

“…at itong mga Ombudsman, I was once also… an accused sa Ombudsman. Corrupt rin talaga ‘yan sila, ang mga imbestigador. I’m telling you. And I can bring forth the record at basahin nila uli.

But eventually, ako hindi ako, hindi talaga ako pumayag. Naghingi siya, sabi ko, I told him, anong kasalanan ko diyan? Eh may prose­cutors.

So eventually, umabot ako sa Supreme Court. But at a great expense sa abogado… and I was exonerated,” salaysay pa ni Duterte.