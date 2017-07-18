NOYNOY ABSUWELTO KAY DIGONG

Wala umanong kahihinatnan ang isinampang kaso ng Tanggapan ng Ombudsman laban kay dating Pangulong Noynoy Aquino kaugnay sa Mamasapano incident na ikinasawi ng SAF 44.

Ito ang mistulang pag-absuwelto mismo ni Pa­ngulong Rodrigo Duterte sa dating pangulo.

“Hindi, kulang. Wala, mali lahat. Alam mo it was a… Let me look for the proper term…there was command res(ponsibility)… Sabi ni Presidente (Aquino) it’s admitted…and he can call anybody he wants. Pagka sabi niya, halika dito, Alan Purisima. You are my Chief sa PNP.

Tulu­ngan mo ako dito. What’s wrong with that? He was not usurping. He did not took an oath there and said that I am assuming as…Wala man. He was just being consulted.

“Kaya ‘yung charge kay Aquino will fail. ‘Yung usurpation, those are…Lahat ng powers doon and all of the offices there participated and merged into one person and that is the President. The President is the sole organ of the presidency,” paliwanag ni Duterte sa panayam ng media kahapon sa Malacañang.

Naniniwala pa ito (Pangulong Duterte) na tila moro-moro lang ang isinampang kaso sa dating Pangulo Aquino.

“Alangan. Acquitted talaga ‘yan. Ako ang…defense niyan, so what’s wrong? Usurpation? Lahat ng powers ng lahat ng Cabinet ko pwede kong angkinin akin.

You step aside and I will assume… and he was the… he was the person who ordered the operation. Ngayon kung magsabi siya na tulungan mo ito because… The President remember is not a military man. Kung magtanong siya kay Purisima because he has the trust of Purisima. What’s wrong kung magsabi si Purisima, dito sir, dito ‘yan.

“So it was… It was neither a misadventure but I would say that Murphy’s Law. It was a success in the sense that they were able to secure the fingers at the cost of 44 lives. Parang military failure…operation,” dagdag nito.

At para sa Pangulo, inilarawan nito ang kaso na nakakatawa.

“You know, charging Aquino for that… Silly. Actually, my term there, it’s a silly charge,” komento ni Duterte.

Gayunpaman, kung nagkaroon man ng pagkukulang sa insidente ay ito na ang papasanin ni Aquino.

Magugunitang iniutos noong Hulyo 14, 2017 ni Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales ang pagsasampa ng kasong usurption of authority at paglabag sa Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act sa Sandiganbayan laban kay dating Pangulong Aquino, gayundin kina dating Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Alan Purisima at Special Action Force (SAF) Director Getulio Napeñas.