‘I now entrust the reins to the next lucky lady who will have the time of her life portraying the role!’ — ANGEL

PASABOG para sa kara­mihan ng members of the Rosas Pandan Community ang balitang with finality na hindi si ­Angel Locsin ang sisigaw ng “DING, ANG BATO, DALI!”

Post ni Angel sa Instagram, “Though it did not go as planned, it was still an amazing journey. Darna embodies the heart, ­resilience and hope of a Filipina and it was a pleasure to have played her.

“I now entrust the reins to the next lucky lady who will have the time of her life portraying the role. Maraming Salamat.”

***

There is a little Darna in most bekibels. Para sa marami, Locsin is the best Darna ever.

Hindi ang tabachingching na si Vilma Santos. Hindi ang svelte na si Nanette Medved.

Hindi ang bilugan with an American twang na “Durna!” ang isinisigaw na si Anjanette Abayari.

At lalong hindi ang mestizang si Marian Rivera.­

It must and should be Angel Locsin and no one can play Darna perfectly like her.

She is the embodiment of the Pinay superheroine, period. Kaso, ayon sa ­official pralala, may ­major-major health affliction ang people’s choice.

***

Para mabawasan ang mga ispekulasyon at kung anu-anong conspiracy theories, mainam kung may official word from her doctors kung ano ba talaga itong disc bulge sa kanyang spinal column.

Dapat ipaalam sa adoring public ang severity nito. Anu-ano ang do’s and don’ts on the part of Angel at from time to time, mapagsabihan itong hinay-hinay sa pagta­trabaho.

Locsin already had her lioness’s share of fame and moolah. May TV and movie hits and grand ­endorsements.

Kahit once a year lang ang project ni Locsin, pelikula man o telebisyon, basta high impact, high profile at out of the box, aabangan at panoorin.

At the rate things are going, she’ll get by. She has more than enough to live a simpler life, enjoy smelling the flowers, meeting other people, traveling in style and do other things na higher ang cause.

***

Bilang pampalubag loob at pampakalma sa fanatics na handang makibaka at isulong ang malawakang boycott sa paglipad muli ni Darna, bonggang-bongga ang mga pelikulang nakalinyang gawin ni Angel.

Estrellang-estrella ang partnerships kung magkakatuluyan.

Sa Star Cinema, may chance na makatrabaho niya ang biggest ­superstar sa Kapamilya, si Coco Martin, at ang isagad mo baby boy na si James Reid.

Potent at powerful combination ang Martin at Angel. Sana lang, hindi action film ito para hindi mahirapan si Locsin sa shooting. Panalo sana kung mala-Notting Hill ang pelikula nila, superstar si Locsin, simpleng bookstore or coffee shop owner si Coco, pinagtagpo ng tadhana at ‘yun na.

Perfect kung si Dan Villegas o Antoinette Jadaone ang magdidirehe.

Pwede rin sila na mala-My Best Friend’s Wedding. Ikakasal na si Coco at magpa-panic si Angel dahil feeling niya, siya lamang ang babae para kay Coco.

May pangako sila sa isa’t isa na when they reach a certain age, sila ang magpapakasal. Kaso, may hitad na mang-­aagaw kay Martin.

Kina Angel at James, bagay siguro ‘yung medyo­ mala-Summer of ‘42 o kaya para mas tour de force, why not a Pinoy incarnation of Disclosure o Fatal Attraction?

The future is indeed bright for Angel Locsin dahil napatunayan na niyang mahusay siyang actress.

Whoever replaces her, she has very big shoes to fill.