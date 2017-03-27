‘No sacred cows’ sa 92 sinibak

Sa pagsipa ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa 92 opisyal ng gobyerno na nasangkot sa corruption, nagpapatunay lamang ito na walang sinasanto ang chief executive sa kampanya laban sa corruption.

“The President’s remark that he fired 92 government officials this month underscores that there are no sacred cows in the Duterte administration,” diin ni presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella.

Wala namang maibigay na listahan ang Palace official ng pangalan ng mga opisyal ng gobyerno na sinibak matapos masangkot sa katiwalian.

“These officials came from different agencies of the government, mostly regulatory bodies, where there is an interface bet­ween the public and private sectors. At present, no breakdown is readily available” ni Abella.

Idinagdag pa ni Abella na kahit makaamoy lang ng alingasngas ang Pa­ngulo lalo na sa kanyang mga itinalaga sa gobyerno ay agad niya itong pinasususpinde o pinasisibak.

Tiniyak naman ni Abella na hindi madidiskaril ang serbisyo sa gobyerno dahil sa mga sinibak.