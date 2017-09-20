Netizens, nagdugo ang puso sa birthday message ni Jackie kay Kobe Paras

Birthday ni Kobe Paras kahapon, at marami ang naantig, nagdugo ang puso, dahil sa mensahe ng kanyang nanay na si Jackie Forster. Alam naman ng lahat na hanggang ngayon ay hindi pa rin nagkikita ang mag-ina, at hindi pa rin napapatawad ng binata ang dating aktres.

Heto ang birthday message ni Jackie para sa anak niyang si Kobe:

“Happy Birthday Kobe my love, mama loves you so much. Don’t let anybody ever tell you otherwise. Keep that with you wherever life leads. I’ll always just be here, praying for you. May the Lord bless you with all that is good for your heart and soul ?? #imissandloveyouandreandkobe,” sabi ni Jackie.

Naawa, naluha ang mga netizens sa mensaheng `yon ni Jackie para kay Kobe, lalo na `yung mga nanay na relate na relate talaga.

msmimien “God will bless you ms Jackie …in Gods time everything will fall into place. I don’t know you personally pero sa pinagdadaanan mo, naiiyak din ako affected ako kasi sinusubaybayan na kita noon pa I find u very pretty. But we all know everything happens for a reason just keep on praying. Hindi madali ang pinagdadaanan mo, but still u are very blessed. Keep on smiling.”

vhanzion “Kobe will never reach his dream, not until he goes back to his roots…

Too much brainwash was done 2 him which makes his heart hard as a stone… tym will heal all wounds. ur blessed w/ 3 kids and a hubby now…let them realize der mistakes….at d end of d day u will always b their mom…..”

quelfajardo2010 “Always remember young ones the day you came to life is all because of your mom. God Bless all the mothers out there.”

Pero siyempre, nandiyan pa rin ang mga bashers, na kung ano-ano ang sinabi kay Jackie, na kesyo malaki ang kasalanan niya kay Kobe, kaya hindi siya mapatawad nito. At pati ang isa pa niyang anak ay dinamay pa nito.

“@qa2105 first of all Jared is not autistic, second he is 11 years old and has a life and priorities! Social Media is the least of his concerns right now and he doesn’t have time to play and take photos intentionally. I’m not going to make him come with his younger siblings just to be in a photo for me to prove to someone like you that I, HIS MOTHER, LOVE HIM. Get a life and stay off of my account you judgmental fool,” sagot ni Jackie sa naturang basher.