NETHERLANDS, INDONESIA at AUSTRALIA aariba sa Miss U

HAVEY: The Miss Universe fever has indeed caught on!

Bago magkaroon ng mga fearless forecast at mga primer at overnight marathon at viewing session ngayong weekend, gusto ko nang ilista ang expectations ko sa pa­geant sa Lunes.

#1 Good luck kay Miss Philippines Ma­xine Medina.

Know that your kababayans love you no matter what. At ano man ang kasapitan mo, may interpreter man o wala, the only thing that matters is that you represented us well.

I know you did your best to prepare for this pageant, but enjoy, be fierce and competitive but kind.

Express yourself well — kahit gumamit ka pa ng interpreter.

#2 Sana, mag-apologize nang maa­yos at endearing ang host na si Steve Harvey.

Magandang gesture ‘yun na tatanggapin nang maluwag ng mga Pilipino.

Tapos, ang performers, kahit wala sina Bruno Mars o Adam Levine, galingan ni Flo Rida at Boyz II Men para magmukhang current at hindi has-been ang dating ng pageant.

#3 Aliw akong panoorin ang former queens na sina Dayanara Torres, Sushmita Sen at Riyo Mori bilang judges.

Sana, bigyan sila ng magandang segment. Mahal sila ng mga Pinoy at mga beauty pageant afficionados.

#4 It’ll be a touching farewell walk for our reigning Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach who should be given a grand farewell walk to make up for a hastily done welcome to her Miss Universe coronation on stage last year.

She deserves such a royal treatment for a remarkable reign. Clap clap clap tayo diyan.

#5 With all the resources spent for this pageant na sinasabi nilang primarily from the private sector, sana eh ma-translate ito into a good showcase of Philippine tourism and culture.

And after showing what we’ve got to the entire world, mag-return of investment itong lahat at mag-reflect sa magandang tourist turn out para sa ating bansa afterwards.

***

WALEY: I’m no beauty contest expert pero sasagarin ko na ang a­king aria before the actual coronation ceremonies.

Aside from our very own Miss Philippines, here are my personal bets na sa tingin kong deserving mapasama sa finals and even land in the ma­gic circle.

I go for Miss NETHERLANDS who is very fresh and queenly and engaging.

AUSTRALIA, INDONESIA, COLOMBIA, MALAYSIA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, SPAIN and BRAZIL.

I would have included USA and Venezuela but they seem to be soooo tired and rehearsed and overly prepared for this.

Nawawala ang freshness at spontaneity nang makita ko sila nang malapitan.

Pati ang overhyped na Miss THAILAND, sa sobrang dami sigurong pre-pageant activities ay nag-break out na ang kanyang skin.

Anyway, as I said, these are my fearful forecast. In the end, it’s anybody’s game!

Sana lang, sa huli’t huli, tayo pa rin ang panalo!!!

Let the pageant begin!!!

***

For your comments, opinions and contributions, you can DM me on IG and tweet me at @iamnoelferrer.