Negosyante pinatutulong vs korapsyon

Nanawagan si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa mga negosyante na tumulong sa pagsugpo ng korapsyon sa bansa.

Kasabay nito, umapela rin ang Presidente sa malalaking negosyante na magbayad ng tamang buwis.

“So this country needs to step up, corruption will stop. Kayong mga negosyante, you businessmen, one of those who could really stop corruption, you know what, you just pay the right tax and if somebody tinkers with your return mentioning or suggesting anything I should be the first to know, you report to me, and I will call the guy and I’ve done it several times when I was a mayor.

In front of you, I will slap him, or kick his ass,” apela ng Pangulo sa dinaluhang 31st Biennial Convention ng Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII) sa SMX Convention Center, Pasay City kahapon ng hapon.

Muling binigyang-diin ng Pangulo na dapat ay maging assertive ang bawat Filipino laban sa mga kurakot.

“The only thing the Filipino needs is to be assertive of your rights, from the start to mention asking you just say bullshit… p—ina mo, sabi Duterte… told us that if we are paying the right taxes I can even kill you, if you insist on extorting money,” dagdag nito.

Binanggit ng Pangulo na siya na ang bahalang kumastigo sa mga tiwali basta kailangan lamang tumulong ang publiko sa pagsusuplong ng mga korap sa gobyerno.